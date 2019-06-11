Harold William Shannon passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, doing what he loved best – fishing. Harold was born on May 27, 1947 in Standish, MI. He was the eighth child of Alvin and Mable (Hetherington) Shannon. Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served six tours in Vietnam before being medically discharged in 1972. Harold had a love of hunting, fishing, and veterans' causes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; mother, Mable; brothers, Alfred and Robert; and sister, Mary Ropp. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Kathlene (Enson) Levely and Rebecca (Amy) Witzel; brother, Edward Shannon; and sisters, Edna (Ray) Shocknessee, Carol (John) Shocknessee, and Faye (Vern) Estes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Marla, Caila, Beth, Allison, Maggie, Marlene, and Ayla. He had many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren, and he also leaves behind his long-time friend Carl Overly and his treasured fur-baby Molly. He will be missed by all who knew him. In honor of Harold's wishes, there will be no memorial. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary