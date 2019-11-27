|
Helen Ann Osborne, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 23, 1930 to the late Adolph and Ann (Spanknobel) Kratzke, she was a 1948 graduate of Western High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Marvin "Oz" Osborne on Sept. 9, 1950 and had 65 loving years together. Marv preceded her in death on March 16, 2016.
Helen loved the Lord Jesus Christ and served Him in her lifetimes as a Pioneer Girls leader, a Deaconess, pianist for her husband's solos, AWANA leader, and church secretary. She was a faithful member, first at West Chicago Baptist Church in Detroit, and then lastly at Cornerstone Baptist in Gladwin.
Helen enjoyed swimming, doing word puzzles, travel and reading, and loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Sandi) of Lake Wales, FL; daughter, Sharon (Dennis) Bratcher of Redford; daughter, Cathy Morrison of Midland; son, Mark (Becky) of New Boston; twin sister, Esther Diedrich Perry; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The visitation and funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Providence Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 18451 10 Mile Rd., Southfield, MI (just west of Southfield Rd.) The visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and the service will be held at 2 p.m. Flowers and plants can be delivered to the church on the day of the service between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019