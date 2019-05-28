Helen M. Neal, 95, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Brook Retirement in Gladwin. She was born on May 5, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Ambrose and Irene (Striet) Denomie. She was united in marriage to her true love James W. Neal on Jan. 14, 1950, in Ohio. He preceded her in death in 2014. She has lived in Gladwin County since 1985, previously residing in Detroit. She was a faithful member of Gladwin Assembly of God Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Tammy, Mary Jo, Cricket and Stacy; nephews, Phil (Jan) Neal of Detroit and David Neal of Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles Denomie. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Billings Twp. Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com.