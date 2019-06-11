Helen "Peg" Malenfant, 99, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Heavenly Homestead AFC. She was born on Jan. 4, 1920, the daughter of Clyde and Martha (Schumacher) Moon in Saginaw, MI. On Oct. 4, 1941, she was united in marriage to her true love, Richard Malenfant in Saginaw. He preceded her in death in 1985. Peg was a homemaker, and has lived in Gladwin since 1975. She was a member of the Secord Lake Eagles Auxiliary 4121.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet (Jerry) Sizick of Bridgeport, Tom Malenfant of Gladwin, Ellen (Gary) Zieroff of Auburn, Charles (Coleen) Malenfant of Midland; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, John; daughters-in-law, Nancy and JoAnn; and numerous brothers and sisters. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Saginaw, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary