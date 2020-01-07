|
Helene PomalaAnn Showen, 91 of rural Gladwin, Michigan, passed away at her home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Helen was born Oct. 5, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Carl J. and Helen (Bouchard) Shindorf. Helene graduated from St. Michael's High School, Pontiac, Michigan in 1947. Helene was united in marriage to Mr. Eldon Ray Showen on Nov. 26, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan. Helene graduated from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. Mr. Showen preceded Helene in death on March 9, 2016 after sixty-six years of marriage.
Mrs. Showen had resided in Gladwin since 1983, moving from Pontiac. Helene was a parishioner at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Harrison. She was a member of Anna J. Guild of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Legion of Mary of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, Life Member of American Legion Auxiliary Post 404 of Harrison, American Legion Auxiliary Past 18th District President, 8/40 Oakland County Salon No. 244 Passe Cheapue, Veterans of World War I, Oakland County Ladies Auxiliary No. 49 Past President and Life Member, Veterans of World War I, 5th district Past President, Veterans of World War 1, Department of MI, Past President and Women of the Moose Chapter 1804 of Harrison.
Surviving Helene is her loving daughter, Helena Mitchell and husband Charles of DeWitt, Michigan; one grandson, Aaron J. Greer and wife Sarah of Lansing, Michigan; two step-grandsons, Ben Mitchell and wife Tamara of Layton, Utah and Jeffrey Mitchell of Elk Rapids, Michigan; six great-grandchildren, Oliver J. Greer, Hudson W. Greer, Sebastian Mitchell, Juniper Mitchell, Emma Mitchell and Arwen Mitchell; one brother in-law, Robert Rice of Kearney, Missouri; three nephews, Michael Shindorf and wife Holly of Camden, Michigan, Ripp Shindorf and wife Diane of Delta, Ohio and Terry Shindorf and wife Melissa also of Delta. Mrs. Showen was also preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Russell Shindorf.
Funeral liturgy will take place at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, 310 S. Broad St., Harrison, with Rev. Father J. Marcel Portelli officiating. Visitation was held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 from 2:30-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. Prayer and Rosary services were conducted Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. Burial will be in Hamilton Township Cemetery, Gladwin. Memorial gifts in memory of Mrs. Showen may be considered to: Anna J. Guild or St. Athanasius Catholic Church. To share an online memory or condolence with Helene's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. Showen are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison 989-539-7810.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020