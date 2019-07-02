Home

Helga Kareus Obituary
Helga Kareus, age 77, a resident of Gladwin, passed away on June 28, 2019 at her residence following a brief illness. She was born to Wilhelm and Elsa (Seyferth) Ehlen in Elberfeld, Germany. She was married to William Kareus for 57 years until his passing in August of 2017. Helga was a realtor for several agencies in the Gladwin area until her retirement in 2004 to care for her husband.
She is survived by two sons, Kurt D. Kareus and Kent D. Kareus.
Honoring her wishes cremation will take place with inurnment at McClure Cemetery. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Christ The King Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 3, 2019
