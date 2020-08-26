Helga Tolksdorf, 89, of Beaverton, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn. She was born on March 10, 1931, the daughter of Otto and Marie (Pastuschka) Krohnke in Essen, West Germany. On October 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Frank Tolksdorf in Detroit. Together they were blessed with 64 years of marriage.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Frank of Beaverton; sons, Kenneth (Helen) Tolksdorf of Warren and Jeffrey (Patricia) Tolksdorf of Clinton Twp.; grandchildren, Christopher, Emily, Alexander (Katie), and Nicholas; brother, Gerd Krohnke of Germany. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Margot Schild and Ruth Luckhofer.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.