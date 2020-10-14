Herbert Mathis Sr., 70, of Gladwin, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born in Saginaw on December 15, 1949, and raised the son of Donald and Mildred (Wiltse) Nash. Herb was employed as a pipe-fitter for Local 85 and retired after 40 years of service. On July 12, 1997, he was united in marriage to Marcine Casey Byrd in Otter Lake. They were blessed with 23 wonderful years of marriage.
He was passionate about walleye fishing, boating, and going hunting with his boys. Herb would spend countless hours tinkering in his garage, working on small engines, and enjoyed hot rods. More than all that, Herb loved spending time with his family, and adored his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marcine Mathis; children, Don (Kim), Herbert Jr. (Sissy), Rich (Kary), Jamie (Sean), Dane (Amber), Heather (Ronald), Troy (Lynn), Christina; and daughter-in-law, LeeAnn. His children blessed him with 29 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his father, Donald Nash; siblings, Bruce, Dort (Larry), Sharon, and Sue; in-laws, Hilda (Fritz) and Jackie (Rob); along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mildred; son, Troy; and brother, Robert.
Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.