Holly Dell, 49, of Beaverton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1971, the daughter of Sally Campbell in West Branch. On June 26, 1993, she was united in marriage to Fred Dell in Clare. She was employed for Mid-Michigan Health as a nurse in Gladwin. Holly loved gardening, fishing, camping, and hunting. She was a member of the Gladwin Eagles 3292.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 26 years, Fred Dell of Beaverton; daughters, Ashley Bard of Beaverton and Amber Dell of Gladwin; son, Doyle Dell of Gladwin. Her children blessed her with eight wonderful grandchildren, Kamryn, Addisyn, Natalie, Mason, Peyton, Maverick, Emma, and Elizabeth. She is also survived by her sister, Haley (Butler) of Gladwin; mother and step-father, Sally (Al) Arends; and her favorite little princess, Marley!
She is preceded in death by her sister, Hilary Campbell; grandparents, Ken and Juanita Campbell.
Due to COVID-19, attendance is limited and funeral services for Holly are pending and will be posted when confirmed. For details, please call Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, 989-426-7651. She will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 27 to Jun. 3, 2020.