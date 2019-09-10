|
|
Howard L. Smith, 76, of Gladwin, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. He was born on Aug. 30, 1943, the son of Charles and Pauline (Otey) Smith in Gladwin. He graduated from Gladwin High School in the Class of 1961. After high school he continued his education and obtained an Associate's Degree from Northwood University. On Aug. 28, 1965, he was united in marriage to his true love Janet Shaw in Gladwin. Howard would later become an Administrator for both the City of Gladwin and the former Gladwin Hospital located on Bowery Street. After those positions he would later become owner/operator of Wolverine RV in Gladwin until his retirement. Howard was an avid golfer, bowler, and loved horseback riding with his family and friends. There wasn't anything he admired more than his kids and grandkids. He looked forward to every sport season knowing that he was going to be able to watch his grandchildren in their events.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Janet of Gladwin; three children, Melissa Schiemann of Gladwin, Howie (Becky) Smith of Gladwin and Tammy (Bob) Killian of Beaverton; six wonderful grandchildren, Kurtis (Chandler) Schiemann, Kyle (Fiancé: Amber) Schiemann, Karlie (Dalton) Muma, Janessa Killian, Julie Lester (fiancé: Greg) and Jaydon Smith; one special great-grandson, Cooper Schiemann; brother, Bud (Barbara) Smith; along with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Kenneth and Ola Shaw; daughter, Stacy Lynn Smith; two sisters, Leeajo Maclem and Sandy Born.
Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date. The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude in his memory. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Sept. 11, 2019