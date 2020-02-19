|
Irene Cavanaugh, 80, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Detroit on December 15, 1939, the daughter of John and Stephania (Grodicki) Szczepanik. On September 26, 1958, she was united in marriage to James Cavanaugh in Detroit. They were blessed with 55 years of marriage until he preceded her in death in 2014. She was employed by Antler Arms for over 20 years, serving as the head cook for the Meals on Wheels program. Irene was a devout Catholic and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and formerly a member of Our Lady of Grace (St. Anne) Catholic Church in Edenville.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children, Diane (Tom) Wallace of Trenton, Don Cavanaugh of Gaylord, Bonnie (Scott) Peterson of Beaverton, John Cavanaugh of Beaverton, and Erin Cavanaugh of Detroit; four grandchildren, Jaime, Stephanie, Tristen and Travis; one great-grandchild, Rickey. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Szcepanik of Dearborn Heights. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Theresa (John) Chlanda, and Josie Klocek; a brother, Andrew Miska; and husband, James.
Funeral Liturgy will be conducted on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made according to Irene's favorite charities, or Capuchin's Fr. Solanus Soup Kitchen in Detroit. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hall-koko tovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 20, 2020