Ivan Nicholas Kokotovich, 78, of Goodells, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital. He was born in Detroit Dec. 14, 1940, son of the late Nick and Slava (Brkljacic) Kokotovich. Ivan was united in marriage to Stephanie Milosic Oct. 9, 1965. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy on the USS Forrestal. He was employed for DTE Energy as a Supervisor for over 30 years. Ivan was an active parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Memphis. He enjoyed pheasant hunting, cutting wood and mowing grass. Some of his favorite memories were on the family's 40 acre property located in Gladwin. It was his little piece of paradise. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family whom he very much adored.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Stephanie of 54 years; his children, Ivan (Donna) Kokotovich, Ken (Lisa) Kokotovich, and Chris (Jen) Kokotovich; grandchildren, Bryan (Abby), Aaron (Leslie), Kyle, Keith Jr., Kayla, Hunter, Chloe, and Logan; brother, Nick (Dorothy) Kokotovich; sisters-in-law, Sandy Kokotovich, Theresa Ulrich, Virginia (Glen) Weidner, and Saundra Milosic; brother-in-law, Joseph (Elaine) Milosic. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Kokotovich Sr.; three brothers-in-law; one sister; and one brother.
The family honors the memory of Ivan and invited people to visit and share memories Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Rite of Christian Burial was 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Memphis with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Fr. Joseph Mallia, pastor officiated. Memorials are suggested to the or "Wishes of the Family". http://www.hallkokotovich funeralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019