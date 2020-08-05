Jackie Lynn (Knoph) Thomas, age 46, of Oak Grove, Missouri passed away on July 31, 2020. Jackie was born September 17, 1973 in West Branch, Michigan. The daughter of John E. Knoph and Judith (Judy) C. (Muntz) Knoph and was raised in Secord Township and lived along the Tittabawassee River.
Jackie was a Christian who loved God with all her heart. Long before her Baptism on July 8, 2018, she was a faithful servant of God. She ensured that her family had a strong faith, they prayed and knew what God had done for her and them. This faith and belief was strong in her heart long before she had to outwardly demonstrate her faith, hope, and convictions in her battle with cancer.
Jackie was a patriot and loved the United States of America. After high school graduation in 1991 and at the age of 17, Jackie convinced her parents to sign for her and she enlisted into the U.S. Army, where she served as a Pharmacy Technician (91Q). While stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma she earned the coveted Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), deployed to "Operation Uphold Democracy" and served as a Senior Pharmacy Technician at Fort Sill and in a rotational support role to the Troop Medical Clinic at Fort McCoy. While stationed at Fort Sill, Jackie met her husband, Robert M. Thomas II and they were married on July 20, 1996. They were happily married for 24 years.
In 1996, Jackie exited active duty but continued serving in the U.S. Army Reserves (USAR) for an additional seven years. While in the USAR, Jackie served in different job positions and leadership roles with one of her most favorite as a Weapons Instructor for Basic Trainees at Fort Leonard Wood. After 12 years of service, her last position in the USAR she served in a dual function role as the civilian administrator and detachment Non Commissioned Officer In Charge (NCOIC) at the 129th Transportation Company while the unit was deployed to "Operation Iraqi Freedom" and "Operation Enduring Freedom." Jackie oversaw all non-deployed and newly assigned Soldiers and rear detachment functions in support of the deployed unit.
In 2002, Jackie transitioned to an all civilian career with the U.S. Army at Fort Leonard Wood, then in 2009 transferring to the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District with her final position as a Budget Analyst at the Missouri River Office, Napoleon, Missouri. Throughout her U.S. Army Civilian career, she excelled and earned recognition. This was demonstrated while serving at the Missouri River Office and selected to receive the Gladys M. Davis Award for Administrative Excellence.
Jackie loved working outdoors, gardening and helping others. Jackie served in different capacities for a myriad of different organizations from U.S. Army Family Support Groups, Girl Scout Troop Leader, Pet Rescue and Secretary then Vice President of the Three Trails Chapter American Truck Historical Society.
Jackie was a loving and caring wife and mother. She was always generous with her love, always had time to listen and talk, give a hug of reassurance and always looked for ways to make things better. Jackie always found good in difficult situations and could always help others see and understand that good. She was the best friend, mother, and daughter that anyone could have hoped for.
Jackie is survived by her parents, John E. Knoph of Sebring, FL, Judith "Judy" C. Knoph of Gladwin, MI; her husband, Robert M. Thomas II; daughter, Audrey G. Thomas (17); sons, Robert M. Thomas III (15) and John S. Thomas (12); her sister and family, Jodi (Knoph) Gonzalez of Gardner, KS.
Jackie will be laid to rest in a private family service in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Memorials can be made on her behalf to University of Kansas Cancer Center https://www.kucancercenter.org/give
or First Baptist Church Oak Grove, MO 400 SE 14th St, Oak Grove, MO 64075. Arrangements have been made by Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441.