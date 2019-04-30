Jacqueline Kay (Hulbert) Post of Gladwin, formerly of Saginaw, beloved wife, mother, sister, neighbor, and friend passed away April 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. A graduate of Central Michigan University, Jackie was a dedicated public school teacher for over 35 years. She was a devout parishioner of her church, faithful volunteer and member of the Red Hat Society. Jackie took every chance she could to give back to her community. From making stuffed Love bears that comfort those in need, to serving memorial luncheons at her church, she was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand.

Jackie loved her life in retirement. She was passionate about traveling, especially with friends and family. Jackie was known for her love of pansies, reading, word games, and bird watching. She fiercely loved her friends who, to her, were her family. She will always be remembered for her love of life, her quirky sense of humor which kept everyone guessing and her beautiful smile.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Post of Hazel Park; Andrew Post and wife Maureen of Lapeer; and her sisters, Janet and Erma. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Chuck and parents Rose and Norman.

The family would like to thank everyone who showed their love and support over the last days especially the nurses of Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland and the caring staff of Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral liturgy and visitation to be held Thursday, May 2. Visitation will be held at the Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E. Grout Street in Gladwin from 10 a.m. to noon. The service will be at the church at noon with luncheon to follow. Private interment will take place at St. Andrew Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Woodland Hospice and Morey Bereavement Center or the .

Woodland Hospice House, 2597 S Meridian Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858, 989-773-6137, ,? PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 1, 2019