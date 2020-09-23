Jacqueline Rae (Cripps) Isberg, formerly of Lees Summit, Missouri, passed peacefully on September 15, 2020 at her home in Rochester, New Hampshire. She was born June 12, 1948 in Gladwin, Michigan to Garlen Cripps and Ula Faye Benmark. Jacque joined her sister, LaDora in the growing family which later included sister Alecia, brother Roland, and adopted brother, Michael.
During her time on Earth, Jacque made many friends and was deeply loved by her family. This was due to her incredible kindness and generosity.
According to her son, Michael:
When I was a child, every-time I was sick or scared or upset, Mom would hold me and sing to me. Her voice was magnificent and beautiful. She would sing "Old Rugged Cross" and "You are my Sunshine." She loved to host gatherings at our house so family and friends could come together and celebrate holidays and life. I hope to someday to be as good and nurturing a parent as her.
According to her sister LaDora:
Jacque was one of the most generous people I have ever known. Whenever family came to visit from out of town, they would go to her home first. When I broke my foot and couldn't stay at my home for a while, she and Larry gave up their bed so I could be in a place with no steps. We held many holiday celebrations in their home and all were always welcomed. She is greatly missed.
According to her sister Alecia:
One of the things I most enjoyed about Jacque was her sense of humor. One day, when we were in our late 50's and not as slim and trim as we used to be, she proclaimed to me that we both needed to buy a moped scooter. She said, "look at all the money we could save on gas." Then we both started to laugh when she said, "can't you just see us going down the highway on our mopeds" as she physically imitated us bouncing along on our moped scooters.
Jacque attended Gladwin Schools, was the Marching Band Drum Major and graduated as salutatorian, Gladwin High School Class of 1966. She then pursued a degree in nursing at the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital School of Nursing (ISH) in Independence, Missouri. Jacque graduated in 1970 as a Diploma Nurse and with AA Degree from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa. Later she earned a BA from Park College in Parkville, Missouri, followed by earning MA and MBA degrees in Information Systems from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri. She was awarded the Distinguished Student Certificate by Webster University for both of her Masters Degrees.
Jacque started her Nursing career as a staff nurse in the Newborn Nursery at ISH advancing through the ranks to become OB-GYN Head Nurse, Inservice Educator, Nursing Instructor at the hospital affiliated Jennie Lund School teaching LPN and Surgical Tech students Anatomy and Physiology, Pharmacology and CPR. Later she taught courses at UMKC School of Nursing on Hospital Information Systems.
She was asked to head the ISH Patient Audit Unit that reconciled patient billings with the Medical Record. Then she became the Project Manager for a new Patient Accounting System. Jacque had a knack for Project Management resulting in her implementing 27 more new computer systems at the hospital and becoming the Assistant Director of Information Systems. In 1996 she joined CTG Healthcare Solutions as a Nurse Consultant working with numerous hospitals in the USA to implement and upgrade their Hospital Information Systems. Her last consultancy was at Exeter Hospital in Exeter, New Hampshire where she was asked to join their Information Systems Department as a Senior Systems Analyst and Project Manager. She implemented systems at Exeter for five years before she retired in 2012.
On April 19, 1970 she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Isberg. They have one son, Michael Isberg, who was born in 1975. On April 19, 2020 Jacque and Larry celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
Jacque enjoyed Quilting, often gifting her quits to family and friends, and collecting Dolls and Spoons.
Surviving are her husband, Larry; son, Michael Isberg (Paige Williams); sisters, Alecia Cripps and LaDora Braby (Steve); her aunts, Eleanor Berry and Neva Vaughn; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and grand nieces and nephews. Her parents; brothers, Roland and Michael, preceded her in death.
The family warmly thanks the Wentworth Hospice program staff for the wonderful care they provided to Jacque. Special thanks to Melissa, the LNA who has been coming three times a week for almost four years to help Jacque get out of bed, into her wheelchair, so she could go to her hair and doctor appointments. She was Jacque's companion when we dined at the area restaurants. Melissa, you are part of our family.
Jacque will be buried in Highland Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan. Grave side service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11 a.m. Celebration of life memorial services are planned for a future date. Hall Kokotovich Funeral Home in Gladwin, Michigan is entrusted with the arrangements. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.