James (Jamie) A. Hair, age 64, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, MI. He was born August 13, 1955, in Bay City, MI to Ted and Lucile Hair.

He was a 1973 graduate and a Midland Chemic. He was married to Nora Hair on August 4, 1979. Jamie was a highly skilled dry wall contractor that practiced his trade all over mid Michigan and beyond. He was an avid outdoorsmen that had a passion for hunting and camping but his true love was spending time on the water with his family and friends. He was a husband, father, and friend loved by many.

He is survived by his wife, Nora; his children, Tracy and Cody Hair; his parents, Ted and Lucile Hair; his sister, Wendy Hair-Oberloier (Mike Oberloier); his sisters-in-law, Kristin Hair-Hughes, Eddie Hair, and Kathy Hair; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Randy, Brian, and Danny Hair. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone whom knew and loved him and we will carry him with us.

