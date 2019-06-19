James Arnold, 77, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born on March 18, 1942, the son of Howard and Gertrude (Jeppesen) Arnold in Flint, Michigan. On Feb. 10, 1962, Jim married the love of his life, Marion Morgan. Together, they were the proud parent of five sons Chris (Denise) Arnold of Mount Pleasant, Phil Arnold of Gladwin, Dan (Tammy) Arnold of Gladwin, Bill (Lisa Knowles) Arnold of East Lansing, and Patrick Arnold of Midland.

They lived together in Davison before moving to Beaverton, MI in 1977. Jim's early career included a short stint at General Motors and many years in the grocery business serving as a butcher, store manager, store owner and regional sales representative. In the 80s he pursued his entrepreneurial spirit opening an arcade, then a lawn service business. Later, he put his skills and ingenuity to work as a licensed builder in residential/commercial building and remodeling. If there was ever a jack-of-all-trades, it was Jim. He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed watching all of the Michigan based collegiate and professional sports teams. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and former Knight of Columbus.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Marion Arnold of Beaverton; his five sons and their families, including 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Dave (Barb) Arnold of Lowell, Jerry (Tina) Arnold of McDonald, Tennessee; sister, Sally (Dennis) Worden of Burton; and his numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Diane Arnold, Robin Arnold Williams, Lynn Gearhart; and daughter-in-law, Jackie Arnold.

Fr. J. Marcel Portelli will conduct a funeral Mass on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gladwin, MI. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a Liturgy Vigil at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokototovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI. He will be laid to rest at Arbutus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Intelicare Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 19, 2019