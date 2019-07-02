James Cox, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, passed away on June 24, 2019 at the age of 87.

He was born on July 6, 1931 in Pontiac, Michigan to J. Cecil Cox and Shirley Ulmer. He graduated from Walled Lake High School in 1949. His studies at Michigan State Normal College were interrupted when he volunteered for the army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1958 with a teaching degree. He earned a Master's Degree in 1962 and taught mathematics and computers at North Farmington until he retired in 1986. He married his sweetheart, Dorothy Howard, on June 15, 1951. They had a daughter and two sons. He enjoyed fishing, camping and bowling. In retirement, he and Dorothy lived on Kerswill Lake in Gladwin, MI. They relocated to Farmington Hills in 2016.

He is survived by Nancy (Don) Kurtz, Lee (Debbie) Cox, David (Robin) Cox; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, William and Charles; and grandson, Lucas Kurtz. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 3, 2019