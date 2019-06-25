James D. Wiseman, 76, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. He was born on Dec. 18, 1942, the son of John and Evelyn (Blackwood) Wiseman, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He has lived in Gladwin since 2014, previously residing in Atlanta, Michigan. He was owner/operator of D & J Construction Company in Romeo, until his retirement. He loved all outdoor activities. He was an avid woodworker and loved taking long rides on his Harley. James loved to help those in need, and never asked for any recognition. He truly admired his family, especially his grandkids and his dogs, Bear, Hunter and Hope.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Dawn Wiseman of Gladwin; his son, Jim Wiseman of Midland; and his grandchildren, Makayla, Sarah, and Evelyn. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services were conducted on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at noon at the Christ the King Lutheran Church. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 25 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to backpack buddies for Christ the King Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home.