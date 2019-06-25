Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wiseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Wiseman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James D. Wiseman Obituary
James D. Wiseman, 76, of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Mid Michigan Health, Midland. He was born on Dec. 18, 1942, the son of John and Evelyn (Blackwood) Wiseman, in Royal Oak, Michigan. He has lived in Gladwin since 2014, previously residing in Atlanta, Michigan. He was owner/operator of D & J Construction Company in Romeo, until his retirement. He loved all outdoor activities. He was an avid woodworker and loved taking long rides on his Harley. James loved to help those in need, and never asked for any recognition. He truly admired his family, especially his grandkids and his dogs, Bear, Hunter and Hope.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Dawn Wiseman of Gladwin; his son, Jim Wiseman of Midland; and his grandchildren, Makayla, Sarah, and Evelyn. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services were conducted on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at noon at the Christ the King Lutheran Church. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 25 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to backpack buddies for Christ the King Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now