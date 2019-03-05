James E. Collins, 85, of St. Johns, formerly of Beaverton, died Saturday March 2, 2019 at Grace Haven Assisted Living in St. Johns. He was born March 24, 1933 in Burton, the son of the late Carmen and Bertha (Loomis) Collins. Jim married Donna J. Crowley May 14, 1960 in Pontiac. She preceded him in death June 6, 2012.

Jim was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. After working for more than 40 years as a Journeyman Electrician for GM, he retired in 1992. Jim enjoyed spending time on his farm in Beaverton, hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bob and Lisa Collins of The Woodlands, TX, Terri and Matt Roberson of St. Johns, MI, Dan and Margaret Collins of Beaverton; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Jim was also preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Wale and Caroline Gable.

Funeral and committal services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Church of Daniel's Band, Beaverton, with Rev. Randy Govitz officiating. Burial will take place in the Warren Township Cemetery, Coleman. Friends called at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Daniel's Band.