James Freeman, 80, of Sanford, MI, passed away on October 16, 2020. Jim was born on June 28, 1940 to the late Harold and Gladys Freeman in Beaverton, Michigan.
Jim was a veteran of the US Army, a member of the "Fraternal Order of Eagles", and retired after 34 years of service for the City of Midland. Jim lived every day to its fullest and for several years he became a highly regarded competitive motorcycle racer in National Enduro events along with competitive motorcycle ice racing during the winter months. After retiring from competition racing, he and his wife Carol enjoyed motorcycle touring across the country, traveling through nearly every state over the course of several years. Jim also enjoyed deer hunting since childhood, golfing, and ice fishing on Saginaw Bay. His ultimate passion was his love for family, his wife (Carol) of 62 years and the many friendships made along the way.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, Clark (Tracy), Blane (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Jimmy, Mason, Mackenzie, Kristen and Addison; his great-grandchildren, Mariah, Michael, Emily, Juliana, and Victoria; his brother, Don (Connie); his sister, Rosemary (Harold).
A Life Celebration event will be held at a later date, timing and location TBD.
