James N. Weiss, 72, of Rosebush, Michigan, formerly of Gladwin, Michigan, passed away peacefully at McBride Quality Care following a lingering illness.

He was born on August 19, 1947 in Detroit to the late Norman and Norma Weiss. Jim enjoyed working in the yard, being around tractors and cars and relaxing listening to music.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol (Alfred) Sauter, Joan Kucken and Janet Lynk; also several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery.

