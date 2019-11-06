|
James "Jim" Oldani, 73, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born the son of Frank and Louise Oldani in Detroit. He was united in marriage for 52 wonderful years to Janice (Casaceli) Oldani. Jim graduated with a Bachelor's from Detroit Institute of Technology and was employed with 4D Builders of Midland, where he worked for 32 years as General Manager until his retirement.
Jim was a devoted member of Our Lady of Grace (St. Anne) in Edenville and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. In 1986, he was a founding member of his hunting lodge, Malus Lodge. Jim and Jan loved traveling together, after retirement they spent many winters in Florida. His greatest love and accomplishment was his family. There wasn't anything he cherished more than time with them, and especially watching his grandchildren participate in their activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Oldani of Beaverton; children, John (Barbara) Oldani, Joanne (Tony) Wessel and Jennifer (Jason) Harris. His children blessed him with seven wonderful grandchildren, Morgan (Matt) Zenz, Mason Oldani, Carson Oldani, Emily Wessel, Benjamin Wessel, James Harris and Janelle Harris.
Funeral mass will be conducted by Fr. Dan Fox on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace (St. Anne) Catholic Church, Edenville, Michigan. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at New Edenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuner alhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019