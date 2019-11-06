Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace (St. Anne) Catholic Church
Edenville, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Oldani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Oldani

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Oldani Obituary
James "Jim" Oldani, 73, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He was born the son of Frank and Louise Oldani in Detroit. He was united in marriage for 52 wonderful years to Janice (Casaceli) Oldani. Jim graduated with a Bachelor's from Detroit Institute of Technology and was employed with 4D Builders of Midland, where he worked for 32 years as General Manager until his retirement.
Jim was a devoted member of Our Lady of Grace (St. Anne) in Edenville and an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. In 1986, he was a founding member of his hunting lodge, Malus Lodge. Jim and Jan loved traveling together, after retirement they spent many winters in Florida. His greatest love and accomplishment was his family. There wasn't anything he cherished more than time with them, and especially watching his grandchildren participate in their activities.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Janice Oldani of Beaverton; children, John (Barbara) Oldani, Joanne (Tony) Wessel and Jennifer (Jason) Harris. His children blessed him with seven wonderful grandchildren, Morgan (Matt) Zenz, Mason Oldani, Carson Oldani, Emily Wessel, Benjamin Wessel, James Harris and Janelle Harris.
Funeral mass will be conducted by Fr. Dan Fox on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace (St. Anne) Catholic Church, Edenville, Michigan. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. He will be laid to rest at New Edenville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuner alhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -