James Thern, 82, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 19, 1937, in Logan WV. On Jan. 10, 1964, he was united in marriage to Kate Sanders in Monaville, WV. They were blessed with 54 wonderful years when she preceded him in death in December of 2018. James was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was employed for C & S Ohms in Warren until his retirement. He had lived in Gladwin County for the past eight years, previously residing in Sterling Heights. He was a member of New Life Apostolic Church in Sterling Heights.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Franklin (Sherry) Mullins of Gladwin; grandchildren, Randy, Cody and Mandy; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Brianna, Tyler, Sofia and Wyatt. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kate and parents.
Graveside Services honoring Mr. Thern will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at noon at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Dec. 12, 2019