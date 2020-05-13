James Tremain, 71, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at McLaren Bay Health. He was born on December 21, 1948, the son of James and Helen (Ransom) Tremain in Gladwin. He was united in marriage to Diana Sheets on January 31, 1970, in Beaverton. He was employed for General Motors in Saginaw for 25 years. He loved camping and taking rides on his ranger.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Diana Tremain of Beaverton; sons, James II (Stephanie) Tremain of Beaverton and Joel Tremain of Clarkston; grandson, Aiden; sisters, Carolyn (Boyd) Vincent of Rapid City, South Dakota, Linda (Jeff) Grove of Beaverton, and Nancy (Jim) Sage of Beaverton. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Palmer; son, Justin Tremain.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Diana Tremain of Beaverton; sons, James II (Stephanie) Tremain of Beaverton and Joel Tremain of Clarkston; grandson, Aiden; sisters, Carolyn (Boyd) Vincent of Rapid City, South Dakota, Linda (Jeff) Grove of Beaverton, and Nancy (Jim) Sage of Beaverton. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Palmer; son, Justin Tremain.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 13 to May 20, 2020.