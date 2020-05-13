James Tremain
1948 - 2020
James Tremain, 71, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at McLaren Bay Health. He was born on December 21, 1948, the son of James and Helen (Ransom) Tremain in Gladwin. He was united in marriage to Diana Sheets on January 31, 1970, in Beaverton. He was employed for General Motors in Saginaw for 25 years. He loved camping and taking rides on his ranger.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Diana Tremain of Beaverton; sons, James II (Stephanie) Tremain of Beaverton and Joel Tremain of Clarkston; grandson, Aiden; sisters, Carolyn (Boyd) Vincent of Rapid City, South Dakota, Linda (Jeff) Grove of Beaverton, and Nancy (Jim) Sage of Beaverton. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathy Palmer; son, Justin Tremain.
Honoring his wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkoko tovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 13 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
