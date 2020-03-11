Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
23750 Goddard Rd
Taylor, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
23750 Goddard Rd
Taylor, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Boyless
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Boyless

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane E. Boyless Obituary
Jane E. Boyless, 62, of Gladwin, previously of Taylor, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born on May 7, 1957, the daughter of James and Geraldine (Knope) Spears in Detroit. On May 4, 1974, she was united in marriage to her true love, Rick Boyless in New Boston. She enjoyed a successful career as a hairdresser. Jane worked for several beauty salons in Grosse Ile. She was very proud of her work. Jane was able to style hair for numerous events and still enjoyed taking house calls for her elder clients.
When she wasn't working, Jane enjoyed shopping and traveling. In 1996, Jane and Rick were able to purchase their home in Gladwin and in 2017 make it their permanent residence.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 45 years, Rick Boyless of Gladwin; son, Rick Jr. (Melissa) Boyless of Carleton; daughter, Adriana Steele of Taylor; five wonderful grandchildren, Hunter, Marissa, Seamus, Garrett, and Aidan; brother, Jim Spears; sister, Terry (Perry) Wood; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents; stillborn brother, Dennis.
Honoring her wishes cremation will take place. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday March 14, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. at Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180. www.hall-kokotovichfuneral
home.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -