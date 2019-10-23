|
Miss Jane Marie Schultz, 57, passed Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at her home following a lingering illness. She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on Feb. 17, 1962 to the late John and Theresa (Perry) Schultz.
She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.?
She is survived by her siblings, John J. Schultz, Dennis Bennett, Paula A. Broady and Patty Hill; also many nieces and nephews.?
Funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Marcel Portelli presiding with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Miss Schultz laid in state at the church from 10 a.m. on Friday until time of Mass. Arrangements are entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home – Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 24, 2019