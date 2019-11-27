|
Janet Erma (nee Simpson) Yontz, 78, of Big Rapids, formerly of Beaverton, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at noon, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Gladwin Church of Christ in Gladwin, Michigan (425 E. Grout St.) with Minister Tony Reynolds officiating. Per Janet's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Interment will take place in a private ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan where she will be laid to rest with her husband, CPL US Marine Corp, Gerald (Jerry) Richard Yontz.Janet was born on Sept. 6, 1941 to Loring A. and Bertha E. (nee Gilmore) Simpson in Bedford, Pennsylvania. Her family relocated to the Detroit area where she later met her husband, Jerry. They married on Sept. 8, 1959 and moved to Beaverton, Michigan where they lived for 14 years, prior to retiring to Spring Hill, Florida. In 1997, they returned to Michigan and Janet spent the last seven years in Big Rapids. Janet enjoyed many Ferris State University sporting events, local band and symphony concerts and community events during her time in Big Rapids. She is survived by her son, William A. Yontz; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (nee Lyon); and grandson, Matthew E. Yontz who are currently residing in Big Rapids; her sister, Audrey (nee Simpson) Zerla; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her mother; father; and her brother, Loring Simpson, Jr. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to the Gladwin Church of Christ food pantry, or Hospice of Michigan, Big Rapids.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 27, 2019