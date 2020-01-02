|
Janet (Jan) Hospodar, 77, of Gladwin, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 20, 1942, the daughter of Walter and Mary (Plastyi) Campbell of Gladwin. She was married to Stephen Hospodar, who preceded her in death in 1989. Janet was a graduate of Gladwin High School in 1959. She retired in 1997, after 30 years of dedicated service to the City of Bay City, working as an accountant and later for the DPW.
She had a vivacious personality, and she would always be there for you with a beer in one hand and a loaf of homemade bread in the other. Jan was best friends with all her neighbors and shared her passion of cooking with everyone around. She was a woman of many talents and her artistic side shined through when she dabbled with painting, building projects, restoring furniture and redecorating her home, there was nothing she couldn't do. Her latest passion was her sewing and so many of us were lucky to have been blessed with one of her personal design pieces. She enjoyed planting her flowers in the spring and watching the birds overlooking one of the most beautiful views of the river. She enjoyed fishing and the occasional outing to the casino. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and underlying love and a knack for telling you the way it is. If you ever had the pleasure to have met her, you would never forget her.
She was deeply loved by her children, Carla Wright of Tawas, James (Rose) Wright of Bay City, Michael Wright of Saginaw, Dan (Pamela) Kielpinski of Linwood. Adored grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Anjanette (Dave) Brown, Ryan (Ashley) Wright, Mary Wright Vogtmann, Michael Wright Jr., Remington Wright, Robert (Angie) Wright, Raymond Wright, and Daniel Kielpinski. She also has eleven great-grandchildren; three nieces; four nephews; and more great-nieces and nephews. She was survived by her brothers, Robert (Nelda) Campbell, Thomas Campbell; and sister, Susan (John) Lewis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Campbell.
There will be a celebration of her life after the holidays, on Jan. 18, 2020, at the Rivertown Funeral Chapel, in Kawkawlin, from 1-4 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 3, 2020