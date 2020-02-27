|
|
Janet Lynn (Dubie) Slocum, 67, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Center following a lingering illness. She was born in South Bend, Indiana on October 23, 1952 to the late Edward and Opal (Frize) Dubie. She was an employee of Pro-Clean Dry Cleaners, Flint for several years before moving to Gladwin. She married Michael F. Slocum in Flint on June 28, 1997, he preceded her in death in 2010. Janet enjoyed her trips to the casino, collecting elephants and especially being with her grandchildren. Family and friends will remember Janet's outspoken and to-the-point personality. ?
She is survived by her children, Timothy and Kara Dubie and Carrie Lee Dubie; her grandchildren, Kurt, Briann, Dylan, Alexys, Brooklyn, Mercedes, Alexus, Ariannah and Kaidyn; two brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by two sisters.?
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and a family celebration of her life to be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 28, 2020