Janice Grezewgorzewski, 66, of Gladwin, MI, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Toni and Trish House in Auburn, MI. Born on May 24, 1953, the daughter of Theodor and Erna (Fitzgerald) Achatz. On Sept. 20, 1985, she married her true love Bruce Grezewgorzewski in Warren, MI. She moved to Gladwin in 2007. Janice's careers were as a mom first and then a bank teller, a cashier for Walmart and a manager of the Church Mouse in Peoria, IL. She had always lived every moment with heart. Her fondest memories included family dinners, holidays and shopping. Her adventures took her on many vacations from coast to coast. She admired her Gladwin cabin views. Of all of her favorite memories, nothing could be cherished more than her love and admiration for her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her best friend and husband of 33 wonderful years, Bruce; sons, Clark of Gladwin, Kent (Sasha), Shyla – grandchild of Rincon, GA, Grant (Alashiera) of Peoria, IL; her brother, Theodore Achatz II; her sisters, Mary Achatz and Amy Achatz; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be conducted on Friday, July 19, 2019, 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be contributed to the Toni and Trish House, PO Box 125, Auburn, Michigan, 48611-0125. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on July 17, 2019