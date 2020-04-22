|
Jason G. Plummer, 32, of Beaverton, passed away at the MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland Saturday afternoon, April 18, 2020. He was born December 29, 1987 in Midland, son of Camille A. (Cilley) Smith and the late Patrick D. Plummer. Jason was raised in Beaverton and attended schools there. While in high school, he enrolled in an accelerated program at Shepherd High School and graduated in 2007. Jason was always very mechanical and enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together, especially vehicles. He was always a quieter and more reserved person who took comfort in the solitude of being outdoors, particularly while hunting and fishing. Jason cared deeply for his family and spent several years as his father's caretaker until his death in September of 2018. He encountered obstacles of his own over the last few years but always found happiness when he was with his beloved nieces and nephews.
Jason is survived by his mother and step-father, Camille and Bill Smith; brothers and sisters, P. Daniel Plummer II, Carleigh (Joe) Henne, Nicholas J. Plummer, and Kirstin C. (Chris) Krause; nieces and nephews, Emileigh, Daniel, Kayleigh, Kolbin, Thurston, Nolan, Silas, Camille, and Jozleigh; grandmother, Jeanette A. Cilley; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his precious dogs Chica, Copernicus, Casper, and Oliver.
In addition to his father Patrick, he was preceded in death by his grandparents James F. Cilley Sr., Irene E. Plummer, and Glenn A. Plummer.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jason's life will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 22, 2020