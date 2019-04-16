|
|
Jay W. Alder, 48, of Beaverton, Michigan, formally of Detroit, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1971, the son of Gordon and Annette (Pelon) Alder in Dearborn, Michigan. He was employed by Alro Steel in Clare. Jay was a great artist and used his skills throughout his life creating characters, tattoos, metal work, cartoon work, logos and any other opportunity to put his artistry to work.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Eric (Tammy) Alder of Westland; sister, Heather Alder (Robert Louis) of Detroit; nephew, Greg Alder. He is preceded in death by his parents. Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 17, 2019