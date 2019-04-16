Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
430 SOUTH ROSS ST.
Beaverton, MI 48612
(989) 435-9841
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Alder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay W. Alder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jay W. Alder Obituary
Jay W. Alder, 48, of Beaverton, Michigan, formally of Detroit, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1971, the son of Gordon and Annette (Pelon) Alder in Dearborn, Michigan. He was employed by Alro Steel in Clare. Jay was a great artist and used his skills throughout his life creating characters, tattoos, metal work, cartoon work, logos and any other opportunity to put his artistry to work.
Left to cherish his memory are his brother, Eric (Tammy) Alder of Westland; sister, Heather Alder (Robert Louis) of Detroit; nephew, Greg Alder. He is preceded in death by his parents. Honoring his wishes cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Beaverton Chapel
Download Now