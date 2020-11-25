1/1
Jean Ann Carr
Jean Ann Carr, 83, of Beaverton, formerly of Grand Blanc, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Horizon Senior Living in Gladwin. She was born on October 6, 1937, the daughter of Harvey and Mary (Baldwin) Leiter in Mecosta County.
She was employed as a secretary for General Motors Service Parts Operations located in Flint Township until her retirement after 30 years of service. Jean was married in 1958 to James Carr for 35 years, and together they raised three children. After retirement, Jean moved to Beaverton and quickly became actively involved in the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene. Jean spent numerous hours preparing dinners, helping with Vacation Bible School, and counting donations. Jean loved God and loved her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roger (Kim) Carr of Virginia, Randy (Brenda) Carr of Gladwin, and Renee (Brett) Firmingham of Okemos. Her children blessed her with six grandchildren, Trevor Carr, Brittany Byrum, Ryan Carr, Lauren Grindle, Travis Firmingham, and Brie Ashley Firmingham; along with two great-grandchildren, Burton Carr and Ashton Carr; and siblings, Betty Gregory, Dale Leiter, Jim Leiter, Keith Leiter.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dick Leiter.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
