Jean M. Logan, 95, of Beaverton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Gladwin Pines Nursing Home. She was born on Oct. 10, 1923, the daughter of Ernest and Theresa (Pomella) McKenzie in Minden City. On Jan. 31, 1948, she was united in marriage to her true love, James Logan, in Detroit. He preceded her in death in 2002. In 1975, Jean and James relocated to Beaverton where she was employed by Brown Machine as a secretary until her retirement. She was an avid gardener who loved her flowers, and always kept a beautiful apple orchard until her health would not allow her to do so anymore. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, John Logan of Cape Coral, FL; three grandchildren, Michael (Carla) Logan, Mark Logan and Christine Logan; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, JoAnn; son, Jaime; grandson, James; and three siblings.
Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at Dale (Tobacco Twp.) Cemetery, Beaverton, Michigan. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Oct. 2, 2019