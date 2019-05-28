Jeffrey Arthur Adamec, 38, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at Mid Michigan Medical Center, Midland, MI. He was born on Jan. 7, 1981, the beloved son of Arthur and Cynthia (Brinkman) Adamec in Midland.

Jeff was a graduate of Gladwin High School in 1999 and Aquinas College in 2003 where he excelled in his studies and sports. After graduating from college with a dual degree in business and communications, Jeff worked for several companies as a self-employed medical equipment sales representative. He especially enjoyed the years he spent working with Dr. Sri Chakravarthi and Dr. Siva Sriharan in Bay City, Michigan.

Jeff had an easy smile and a huge heart. He was a very generous and loyal friend to so many. His favorite times were spent on the basketball court, the baseball field, the golf course, and the nearest beach splashing in the waves. Some of Jeff's favorite times were spent in New Buffalo on Lake Michigan. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs (and Bears) fan. He loved going to Wrigley Field with his family and friends, and was thrilled beyond measure to see them win the World Series in 2016.

Left to cherish his memory, are his parents, Art and Cyndi; his brother, Justin (Mary) Adamec, of Grand Rapids, MI; grandmother, Irene Brinkman, aunt Jan and cousin, Brian Adamec, all of New Buffalo, MI; and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Anne Adamec and Richard Brinkman; and his uncle Dick Adamec.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Gladwin, MI. Visitation will be Friday, June 21 from 5-8 p.m. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, and again on Saturday at the K of C Hall beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gladwin County Animal Shelter or to the First United Methodist Church Summer Lunch Program. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 29, 2019