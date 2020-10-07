1/1
Jermey Good, 48, of Gladwin, formerly of Pontiac, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on March 10, 1972, the son of James and Charlotte (Scott) Good in Albany, Missouri. He graduated from Lake Orion High School class of 1991. He was united in marriage to Cassandra Crawford on October 26, 1993, in Auburn Hills.
Jermey and Cassandra loved the country life, and moved to a little piece of paradise in Gladwin. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved the outdoors. He enjoyed bonfires, laughing, and having a good time. Jermey was very patriotic, and was very publicly a Trump supporter. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 26 years, Cassandra; along with several grandchildren, siblings, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; two children, Tiffani Good (1995) and Daniel Good (2019).
Cremation has taken place, a memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
