Jerry L. Moody, 67, of Beaverton, MI passed away at Woodland Hospice in Mt. Pleasant, MI on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in Livingston, TN on May 9, 1951, the son of Donald and Juana (Strunk) Moody. On Feb. 14, 2004 he married his sweetheart, Bonnie Boulis in Clare, MI. He had lived in Gladwin County since 1993, previously residing in Dayton, OH. He was an antique dealer and a jack of all trades. His memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife, Bonnie Moody of Beaverton; two sons, Mark Moody, and Jeremy Moody-Fritz both of Dayton, Ohio; his children blessed him with four precious grandchildren; and special friends, Kristine Pease and Dave Leatherhorn. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Juana Moody; and one brother, Donald Moody.

Memorial Services will be conducted by Pastor Martin Hodge on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary