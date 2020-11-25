1/1
Jerry "Jiggs" Mansfield Sr.
Jerry "Jiggs" Mansfield Sr., of Gladwin, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1946, the son of Joseph and Dustral (Fritz) Mansfield in Gladwin. He was united in marriage on September 5, 1981 to Janet Skeels in Gladwin. Together they shared 39 wonderful years of marriage.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam Era. He was employed for Brown Machine as a foreman until his retirement in 2014. He was proud of his family, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Janet Mansfield; children, Amiee (Scott) Redman of Gladwin and Jerry Jr. (Dawn) Mansfield of Gladwin. His children blessed him with five grandchildren, Andrew, Trisha, Lacey, Damian, and Gatlin. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry (Becky) Mansfield of Gladwin, Jeffrey Mansfield of Gladwin, and Susan Mansfield (Linda Stodolak) of Gladwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; sister, Janice VanWormer.
Private funeral services will take place. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
