Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Jerry Palmer


1946 - 2020
Jerry Palmer Obituary
Jerry Palmer, 74, of Beaverton, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on January 19, 1946, the son of John and Marjorie (Sweet) Palmer. On August 27, 1966, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Tremain in Beaverton.
He was employed for Brown Machine until his retirement. Jerry's work allowed him to see much of the world installing and repairing machines. Outside of work, Jerry and Kathleen were always looking for their next adventure. They shared many beautiful vacations together traveling and seeing the world together. He had many passions, including NASCAR, the great outdoors, putting together model cars, and especially his 1969 Nova. He took this vehicle to many car shows, winning numerous awards for sexiest sedan. Jerry's life was full of fun and adventure, there was nothing he loved more than time and memories made with family and especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are children, Monte (Cathy) Palmer of Beaverton, Morey Palmer of Beaverton, and Meagan (Anthony) Bigham of Gladwin; grandchildren, A.J., Cheyenne, Kelsie, Brody, and Bronson; mother, Marjorie Palmer of Midland.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Palmer; father, John Palmer; niece, Jennifer Grove; nephew, Justin Tremain; brother, Johnny Palmer; and sister, Sylvia McDaniel.
Funeral services honoring Mr. Palmer will be private. He will be laid to rest at Dale (Tobacco Twp.) Cemetery, Beaverton. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 8, 2020
