|
|
Jerry W. Stellard, 84, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1935, the son of William and Evelyn (Curtis) Stellard in Grand Rapids. Jerry was employed as a Tool & Die Maker for B & K in Bridgeport until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Joy Coon on June 17, 2009. He has lived in Gladwin for most of his life, living in Marquette for 19 years until returning to Gladwin.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Joy Stellard of Gladwin; four children, David (Becky) Stellard, Linda (Myron) Prince, Debbie Dean, and Eddy Stellard. His children blessed him with seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also survived by three brothers, William (Ellen), Arnie (Chris), and Edward (Stephanie); along with nine stepchildren, Melodie (Jeff) Henry, Judy Wortman, Carol Hannah, Jerry (Teri) Gasche, Beth Gasche, Don Gasche, Tom (Bernie) Roberts, Karen (Steve) Sasse, and Mike (Amanda) Northrup. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nola.
Funeral services honoring Jerry will be conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. www.hallkokoto vichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 16, 2020