Jimmie (Jim) Quick, 78, of Beaverton, formerly of Ortonville, passed away on October 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 8, 1942, in Goodrich, and raised the son of Iva Quick. He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Williams. He was a machine builder for many years and also a member of the Ortonville Fire Department before retiring and moving to Beaverton.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jacky; two sons, James (Kathy) Quick of Pinconning and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Quick of Beaverton; four grandchildren, Robert, Heather, Kristie, Jeremy; two great-grandchildren, Auron and Emma; sister, Janet Smith of Mt. Pleasant; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was laid to rest on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Ortonville Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.