Joan Eleanor Thom of Gladwin passed away in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the age of 77 years. Joan was born on Jan. 17, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. She was one of nine children born to Christopher and Eleanor (nee Stalker) Ward. On Oct. 20, 1973, she married John Thom at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rochester, Michigan. He affectionately referred to her as "Sweetie" and they spent 45 wonderful years together. Joan was a very caring person and was an amazing mother, not only to her two children but also her siblings.

She was a hockey mom for many years, expressing her enthusiasm for the game and showing her support by ringing her notorious cow bell. Her heart was big and she loved completely. Joan was quick witted and extremely sharp minded; she was funny and could always laugh at herself, even after thinking she had won the family lottery. Joan loved animals and rescued two cats and a dog, giving them a loving, caring home. She enjoyed knitting and golfing. Joan was an avid reader, sometimes reading three different books at a time. She had the ability to grow anything and the baking skills to produce the tastiest breads and pastries. Joan never missed a Tiger's game, Fox News or anything involving Steve Jobs. She was fascinated by politics and followed what was going on in the political world closely. Joan was always moving and walked like she was on a mission.

Her passing will leave a void in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Joan is survived by her husband, John; children, Christopher (Michelle) Thom and Heidi Walton; grandchildren, Jonah Ratzow, Jacob Thom, Kayla Thom, Brinkley Walton and Joshua Thom; siblings, Christopher Ward, Eleanor Nelson, Yvonne Goulet, Charlene Ward and Kathleen Nolfo; and son-in-law, Adam Walton. Joan was predeceased by her siblings, Daniel Ward, Delores Ward and Mark Ward and her parents.

Services have already taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Emerald Coast. www.

modetzfuneralhomes.com Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary