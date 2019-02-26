Joan Gunningham, age 80, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Beaverton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at Prestige Centre in Mt. Pleasant surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Cecilia site in Clare on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Father Peter Nwokoye officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Our Lady of Hope, St. Cecilia Parish Hall. Rite of Committal will take place following the luncheon at Arthur Township Cemetery in Clare. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, and on Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A Vigil Service for Joan will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Hospice or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church.

Joan was born on June 15, 1938, in Hemlock, the daughter of Alfonso and Estella (Slatsberg) Wittebols. She graduated from Fraser High School in 1956. Joan married William Gunningham on May 11, 1957, in Roseville, Michigan, and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2018. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Midland. Joan was always active with her family, enjoying any sports her children and grandchildren played. She was also a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader when her children were young. Joan enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, and walking.

Joan is survived by her children, Ann (Ron) Croskey of Clare, Mary (Jeff) Cameron of Ann Arbor, Terri (Dan) Methner of Mt. Pleasant, William (Lori) Gunningham of Beaverton, Russell Gunningham of Moorhead, MN, and Melissa (Martin) Gunther of Bay City; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Sheila Wittebols of Saranac, and Jean Gunningham of Richmond.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; four brothers; and a twin sister.

You may view Joan's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary