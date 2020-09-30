Joan "Jody" Leahy, 83, of Beaverton, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 11, 1937, the daughter of Wally and Anne Ball in Unionville.
Jody was an amazing, giving, caring woman. She always put others before herself and welcomed everyone into her home as if they were family. She loved hosting parties, making stromboli for her kids and their friends every Saturday. She loved to be on the water and taking walks on the beach. She was always ready to play games with her family and friends with her "bag of nickels."
JoJo, as the boys called her, loved watching the Tigers and cheering on her grand kids in their games. JoJo was an amazing grandmother to her three boys, always planning on things to do with them every time they were together and catching up with them with their sports.
She always loved a good party and dancing. She loved to cook, but more than just cooking, she enjoyed cooking for people and making sure her family always had their favorite meals. Jody truly loved her husband and they were married for 56 years. They were a match made in heaven. She loved the Lord, never missing church, even made it on vacations.
She loved the beach and loved having the darkest tan. She loved her lake and boat rides, admiring all the different houses along the lake. Enjoying an evening sitting on the deck watching all the boats was a favorite activity.
Making us all laugh, she is an incredible wife, mother, sister, friend, and grandmother to everyone that came into her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald Leahy of Beaverton; daughter, Jackie (Dean) Osborn of Swartz Creek; son, Jeff (Sherri) Leahy of Phoenix, AZ; three grandsons, Dylan, Jace, and Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Anne Ball; and her siblings, Ken Ball, Marion Sprague, Priscilla Hebert, Marge Montague, Wally Ball.
Due to COVID-19, one day service was held. Mass was conducted by Father Dan Fox on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace (St. Agnes), 2500 N. West River Rd., Sanford. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Our Lady of Grace Parish, Sanford or the Wounded Vet (DAV
) #18 in Bay City. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes, Gladwin and Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.