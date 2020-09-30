1/1
Joan "Jody" Leahy
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan "Jody" Leahy, 83, of Beaverton, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 11, 1937, the daughter of Wally and Anne Ball in Unionville.
Jody was an amazing, giving, caring woman. She always put others before herself and welcomed everyone into her home as if they were family. She loved hosting parties, making stromboli for her kids and their friends every Saturday. She loved to be on the water and taking walks on the beach. She was always ready to play games with her family and friends with her "bag of nickels."
JoJo, as the boys called her, loved watching the Tigers and cheering on her grand kids in their games. JoJo was an amazing grandmother to her three boys, always planning on things to do with them every time they were together and catching up with them with their sports.
She always loved a good party and dancing. She loved to cook, but more than just cooking, she enjoyed cooking for people and making sure her family always had their favorite meals. Jody truly loved her husband and they were married for 56 years. They were a match made in heaven. She loved the Lord, never missing church, even made it on vacations.
She loved the beach and loved having the darkest tan. She loved her lake and boat rides, admiring all the different houses along the lake. Enjoying an evening sitting on the deck watching all the boats was a favorite activity.
Making us all laugh, she is an incredible wife, mother, sister, friend, and grandmother to everyone that came into her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Gerald Leahy of Beaverton; daughter, Jackie (Dean) Osborn of Swartz Creek; son, Jeff (Sherri) Leahy of Phoenix, AZ; three grandsons, Dylan, Jace, and Jackson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wally and Anne Ball; and her siblings, Ken Ball, Marion Sprague, Priscilla Hebert, Marge Montague, Wally Ball.
Due to COVID-19, one day service was held. Mass was conducted by Father Dan Fox on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace (St. Agnes), 2500 N. West River Rd., Sanford. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Our Lady of Grace Parish, Sanford or the Wounded Vet (DAV) #18 in Bay City. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Homes, Gladwin and Beaverton. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace (St. Agnes)
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace (St. Agnes)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin
440 EAST CEDAR AVE
Gladwin, MI 48624
(989) 426-7651
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home - Gladwin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved