Joe Jay Burrill, age 56 of Beaverton, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his home. Joe was born the son of the late Jay Roland and Ernestine (Duby) Burrill on Sept. 4, 1962 in Saginaw. He had spent most of his life around the Clare and Gladwin county area. He was a farmer by trade and loved being outdoors working on and around his property. Joe loved his horses, and looked forward to the trail rides he would take yearly. Currently Joe was a Board Member of the Michigan Trail Riders Association (MTRA). Joe will be remembered as a friend that was always willing to lend a hand; many of his own projects were left undone trying to help others.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Tyler) Scharaswak of Six Lakes; his granddaughter, Grace Mae Scharaswak; fiancé, Joan Gibbs of Beaverton; and sisters, Linda Barefoot and Betty (Gavin) Woolever, both of Plant City, Florida and Marie Turner of Mt. Pleasant. Joe was predeceased by his daughter, Kathy Jo Burrill; and his brother, Roy Burrill.

A Celebration of Joe's Life was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 751 M-18, Gladwin, Michigan 48624 on Monday, May 6, 2019 from noon until 5 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to his daughter Nicole Scharaswak to help with expenses. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com. Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on May 8, 2019