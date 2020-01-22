Home

Joel Victoria Chamberlain, 75, of Gladwin, MI passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. She was born September 18, 1944 in Pontiac, MI.
Joel worked for Yeo & Yeo, CPA's, retiring after over 35 years. She loved fishing at her home on McGilvery Lake.
Joel is survived by her daughter, Cathy (John) Linderman of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Jonathon (Kristen) and Ashton; great-grandchildren, Gena, Hunter, Carter, Grant; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Duane.
A private gathering will be held on a later date.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020
