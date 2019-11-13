|
John A. Burt passed away peacefully at the age of 94 at the Villa in West Branch. The son of the late John and Mable (Smith) Burt. John was born on Oct. 17, 1925 in West Branch, Michigan. He was the father of two sons from a previous marriage, Myron (Gina) Burt of Golden, Colorado and James (Karen deceased) Burt of Boulder, Colorado, and two sons from his present marriage to Doris of 52 years, Craig (Rejo) Walter and Brent Walter of Vermilion, Ohio. He had eight grandchildren (Toni Lacy, Candace Spence, Damian Burt, Michaella Walter, Ryan Walter, Carly Walter, also Justin Walter, Ashley Walter and their mother Joy Myers of Brunswick, Ohio; and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He was predeceased by a brother and four sisters, Charles Burt, Irma Burt, Bessie Anderson, Jesse Blade and Joan Reetz.
He graduated from West Branch High School in 1944. He served his country in World War II and was a Navy corpsman attached to the Fleet Hospital 114 in the Philippines during the Liberation of the Philippines. He attended the University of Colorado, earning a "Bachelor of Fine Arts" degree in 1953. He worked as an interior designer for several years in a high-end furniture store. He has been an active artist most of his life having cofounded the Gladwin Arts Guild. He was a previous post commander of the VFW in Gladwin and served on the honor guard and as All-State commander, a member of the American Legion, and coached Little League baseball for several years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and activities with his family.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 11 am from the Wagarville United Methodist Church with Rev. Douglas Hasse presiding with burial in Dale Cemetery. Family will be present at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-GLADWIN CHAPEL on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. On Thursday Mr. Burt will lie in state at church from 10 a.m. until time of services. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Gladwin Area Artist Guild, American Legion171 or Wagarville Methodist Church.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion on Nov. 14, 2019