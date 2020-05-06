John A. Koval, 86, of Gladwin, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on September 4, 1933, the son of John and Susan (Vance) Koval in Roscommon County. John was raised in Flint, graduating from Flint Northern High School in 1951. After high school he attended the University of Michigan Flint, graduating with an Associate's Degree. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. In June of 1958, he was united in marriage to Donna Maybank. She preceded him in death in 1995. He was employed by General Motors Parts in Swartz Creek as a Pricing Specialist.
After retirement John returned to his original roots in 1990 where he was born in Roscommon County. He loved his land and enjoyed the outdoors. He married JoAnn Wilkie on June 29, 2019. His hobbies included listening to his favorite music, country and oldies, hunting, fishing, watching westerns, and especially traveling. John was fortunate to have seen many places, visiting many states along the way.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, JoAnn Koval; step-children, Randy (Dawn) Wilkie of Hope, Jen Fradenburg of Sanford (Jason LaPratt); grandchildren, John A. Koval III of California, Carissa Estabrook of Florida, Trista (Luke) Stebbins of Otisville, Shane Koval of Otisville, and Lee Bowen (Katie Hargrove) of Lapeer; step-grandchildren, Silas, Gavin, and Baylee Fradenburg, Nicole (Todd) Nehring, and AJ Wilkie; along with several great-grandchildren, cousins, many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Koval; parents; son, John Koval II; daughter, Elizabeth Koval; sister, Evelyn Koval.
Due to Governor Whitmer's Stay Home Order private funeral services honoring Mr. Koval was conducted on Monday, May 4, 2020. A private visitation was held on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Nester Township Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gladwin County Record and Beaverton Clarion from May 6 to May 13, 2020.