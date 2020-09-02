John Charles Belert, 97, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 with his family by his side at his daughter's home in Harrison. He was born April 4, 1923 in Arthur Township, Clare County during one of the worst snow storms of the season. His parents were Charles Belert and Amalia Clara (Kinzel) Belert. He spent the early part of his life in Bay City and then in Arthur Township.
John served his country honorably during World War II having enlisted on October 4, 1944 as a Pvt. He served with the 311th Regiment, Company H, 78th Lightning Division in Germany in the mortar squad. When the war ended, he continued on in the Army of Occupation as a jeep driver. He was discharged August 8, 1946 as a corporal.
Before the war, he was employed by Harry Lang hauling cream from various farmers to the creamery in Remus. After the war, he continued with that job for a total of about 15 years. He had close to 385 customers throughout his career. He never forgot his customer's cream can numbers and up until his last illness could recall every customer's number.
In 1946 he met the love of his life, Maxine Carey of Hope, Michigan and they were married on October 18, 1947 in Hope Baptist Church, a love affair lasting almost 67 years. Maxine passed away June 13, 2014. They settled in a home at 2400 S. Bard Rd., in Gladwin raising their three children, Linda, Eileen, and Kevin, a home for almost 72 years.
In 1957 he went to work for Dow Chemical and retired in 1982 after 25 years of service. During his time with Dow, he completed his high school education; something he wasn't able to achieve after graduating eighth grade in Bessie School, in Arthur Township. It took him six years to complete his education graduating in 1969 from Midland High School while at the same time, his daughter Eileen graduated from Beaverton High School.
John joined the VFW Post 7303 after retirement and became a life member. He served as Chaplin for a number of years and was also a trustee. He was a very active member up until his last illness, marching in all the parades as an honor guard and sometimes conducting a funeral.
John was a man of strong faith and a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Gladwin where he served as council member, an usher for several years and in whatever capacity he was needed. He was involved with the Annual Sauerkraut Supper almost from its inception. He and Maxine graciously volunteered in whatever way they could for the church.
He will be sadly, but honorably missed by his children, Linda L. Bailey, Harrison, Eileen (Charles) Root, Troy, Michigan and Kevin J. (Marci) Belert, Holland, Michigan; six grandchildren, Brenda (JJ) Poet of Clare, Tom Bailey, Harrison, Karla (Jim) Holbrook of Hartland, Sarah (Ken) Woelke of Livonia, Karl and Joe Belert of Holland, Michigan; seven great grandchildren, Devon and Nick Poet, Dane and Kaitlyn Baily, Alex and Zachry Holbrook and Steve Burton.
He is also survived by a special niece and husband, Brad and Cheri Snow of Gladwin. He was predeceased by his wife, Maxine Carey Belert; his son-in-law, James Baily; his parents, Charles and Molly Belert; his brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Dorothy Belert; and sister and brother-in-law, Lydia and Sherm Perry; along with two nieces, a nephew, and great nephew.
A very special thank you from the family to Clare County Senior Service and Janica McLearn for all the care given over the past three years. Also a very grateful thanks to all the wonderful people at Heartland Home Care/Hospice. We were treated with the utmost respect and kindness; you will not be forgotten.
Memorials may be made to Veterans Freedom Park statue project fund and sent to P.O. Box 438, Harrison, Michigan, 48625 or Heartland Hospice at Heartlandhospicefund.org.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Pastor Timothy Sheridan officiating. A visitation was held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friends may call the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service and from 1-8 p.m. on Friday. Arrangements are currently in the care of Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.